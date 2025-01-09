RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


UP govt to reopn 1978 Sambhal riots? Police say...

January 09, 2025  16:03
The Uttar Pradesh Police Thursday rejected reports that the 1978 communal riots in Sambhal, which claimed several lives, will be reinvestigated.
 
"A misleading piece of information is being spread through social media and other platforms that a reinvestigation into the 1978 communal riots in Sambhal is being initiated. However, no such development is taking place," Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said.

He further said that "MLC Shreesh Chandra Sharma had submitted a letter under Rule 115 on December 17, requesting details regarding the 1978 riots. Consequently, the government had sought information on the matter."

The relevant information is being compiled, and it will be sent to the government once the process is complete, he said.

The police clarification comes in response to widespread rumours about a potential new probe into the decades-old riots.

Tension has been simmering in Sambhal since the November 24 violence during a court-ordered survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid in the city's Kot Garvi area. Four lives were lost in the violence and several people left injured. -- PTI 
