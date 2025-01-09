Tirupati stampede occurred due to...: Eyewitnesses

After the tragic stampede in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati that claimed six lives, an eyewitness shared details about the incident, explaining that the stampede occurred due to the overwhelming rush of pilgrims when the police opened the gates for token distribution, adding that there was no such system for obtaining tokens earlier.

She stated that out of twenty members of her family, six have been injured.





She claimed that a large number of male pilgrims rushed for tokens which caused injuries to several women who were then shifted to the hospital.

"A stampede occurred due to the heavy rush. As soon as the Police officials opened the gate, the pilgrims rushed to purchase tokens," she said.





"There was no such system for obtaining tokens earlier. Out of twenty members of my family, six have been injured. We joined the queue at 11 o'clock. While waiting in the queue, we were provided with milk and biscuits. However, a large number of male pilgrims rushed for tokens, causing injuries to several women, who were then shifted to the hospital," she added.





The husband of the deceased Mallika, one of the victims, shared his tragic account, stating that the stampede occurred when his wife and others were attempting to obtain Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tickets, which led to her death.

He said, "While my wife and others were trying to obtain Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tickets, a stampede occurred, resulting in her death. I have informed our relatives and they are on their way..."