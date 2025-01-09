RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Tirupati stampede occurred due to...: Eyewitnesses

January 09, 2025  09:26
image
After the tragic stampede in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati that claimed six lives, an eyewitness shared details about the incident, explaining that the stampede occurred due to the overwhelming rush of pilgrims when the police opened the gates for token distribution, adding that there was no such system for obtaining tokens earlier. 
 
She stated that out of twenty members of her family, six have been injured. 

She claimed that a large number of male pilgrims rushed for tokens which caused injuries to several women who were then shifted to the hospital.  
 
"A stampede occurred due to the heavy rush. As soon as the Police officials opened the gate, the pilgrims rushed to purchase tokens," she said.

"There was no such system for obtaining tokens earlier. Out of twenty members of my family, six have been injured. We joined the queue at 11 o'clock. While waiting in the queue, we were provided with milk and biscuits. However, a large number of male pilgrims rushed for tokens, causing injuries to several women, who were then shifted to the hospital," she added.

The husband of the deceased Mallika, one of the victims, shared his tragic account, stating that the stampede occurred when his wife and others were attempting to obtain Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tickets, which led to her death. 
 
 He said, "While my wife and others were trying to obtain Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tickets, a stampede occurred, resulting in her death. I have informed our relatives and they are on their way..."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha man kills brother after fight over Rs 500
LIVE! Maha man kills brother after fight over Rs 500

The Legend That Was Pritish Nandy
The Legend That Was Pritish Nandy

He was colourful. He was dramatic. He was The Master of His Craft. There never will be an editor as versatile as Pritish Nandy, notes Nikhil Lakshman.

AI Takes Over Delhi Election Campaign
AI Takes Over Delhi Election Campaign

From dubbing voices to putting faces with the help of AI, political campaigns are undergoing a Bollywood makeover.Among the favourites is a scene from the Anil Kapoor-starrer Nayak, posted by the BJP, where Kapoor asks about the Chunaavi...

Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Palisades Fire
Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Palisades Fire

Priyanka Chopra, who lives in LA, has reacted to the incident and raised concerns about the safety of residents.

Jimmy Carter's India Connection
Jimmy Carter's India Connection

Lillian Carter, a trained nurse and a Peace Corps worker, spent two years of her life, when she was in her late 60s, serving the poor in India, in the 1960s.She was posted as a volunteer to Vikhroli, then a village 30 km outside of...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances