RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Tirupati stampede: CM visits injured in hospital

January 09, 2025  17:45
image
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday visited the injured undergoing treatment in a hospital here following a stampede that left six people dead.

Six devotees died and nearly 40 more were injured in the stampede at Bairagi Patteda near MGM School in Tirupati on Wednesday night as hundreds of them jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills.

Hundreds of devotees turned up from across the country for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam commencing from January 10.

'Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu comforted devotees who were injured in yesterday's (Wednesday) stampede at SVIMS (Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS),' said an official statement.

The CM spent 90 minutes in the hospital with the injured devotees.

He visited one patient after the others and heard their grievances.

Earlier, Naidu visited the accident site where the stampede claimed six lives and injured many.

Accompanied by several ministers, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials and others, the CM inspected the makeshift arrangements made to handle the multitudes of crowds arriving for the pilgrimage.

At the stampede site, Naidu demanded answers from TTD joint executive officer (health & education) M Gowthami over the incident.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Goa mandates HoDs to tune in to 'Mann Ki Baat'
LIVE! Goa mandates HoDs to tune in to 'Mann Ki Baat'

Sarpanch murder: Ajit Pawar has asked Fadnavis to...
Sarpanch murder: Ajit Pawar has asked Fadnavis to...

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said no one will be spared in the Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case even as he defended his party and cabinet colleague Dhananjay Munde.

What led to Tirupati stampede? TTD says...
What led to Tirupati stampede? TTD says...

TTD Board member Bhanu Prakash Reddy has apologiesed for the incident and stated that the trust would conduct an inquiry in this regard and take appropriate action.

Exclusion from reservation is legislature's call: SC
Exclusion from reservation is legislature's call: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday said the executive and the legislature would decide whether persons, who had availed quota benefits and were in a position to compete with others, were to be excluded from reservation.

'He will be the next India captain'
'He will be the next India captain'

Sunil Gavaskar is in awe of Jasprit Bumrah's leadership qualities and reckons the peerless fast bowler will succeed Rohit Sharma as the next captain of the Indian team

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances