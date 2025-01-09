RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Swiggy Launches New 'Snacc' For 15 Min Delivery

January 09, 2025  12:07
Peerzada Abrar/Business Standard

Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy has launched a new app, Snacc, for delivery of snacks, drinks and meals in 15 minutes. The launch comes at a time when the food delivery apps in India are racing to deliver everything from biryani to hot beverages to customers' doorsteps in under 10-15 minutes.

Zomato's quick-commerce subsidiary, Blinkit, recently introduced 'Bistro', a platform promising delivery of snacks, meals, and beverages within 10 minutes. The launch came just a day after rival Zepto unveiled its initiative, the Zepto Cafe. 

Zomato itself has launched its own 15-minute food delivery service in select cities. A dedicated 15-minute delivery tab has appeared on Zomato's explore page. However the company has not made an official announcement. The service promises quick-to-prepare, ready-to-eat dishes from select restaurants within a 2 km radius.

Snacc featuring a vibrant fluorescent green background with dark blue text went live on January 7, in select part of Bengaluru. According to the sources, Swiggy plans to scale up the platform in other parts of the country as well.

Snaccs menu includes food items such as chocolate cookies, Indian breakfast, coffee, tea, eggs, rolls and sandwiches, meals, cold beverages, egg puff and cheese Maggie.

Before that Swiggy in December said it had scaled up its 10-minute food delivery offering, Bolt, to over 400 cities and towns across the country.

For the first time, people are getting food from their favourite restaurants to their doorstep, as fresh as possible. Idlis come warm and fluffy, ice creams stay frozen, and even fries are crispy right out of the package,  Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy's Food Marketplace, had said.

The service features a selection of highly popular cuisine types like burgers, snacks, bakery, beverages, sweets, ice creams, breakfast items, and biryani that require minimum preparation time or are ready to pack.

Customers on Bolt can choose from a mix of well-known national brands alongside local favorites like Gwalia Sweets in Ahmedabad, Shiraz and Kookie Jar in Kolkata, Karachi Bakery and G Pulla Reddy Sweets in Hyderabad. Other such brands include MM Mithaiwala in Mumbai, Bhartiya Jalpan and Anand Sweets in Bangalore, Sethi Ice-cream in Delhi, Irani Cafe in Pune among many others.
