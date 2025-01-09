RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for Tirupati stampede victims' families

January 09, 2025  15:09
The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of the deceased devotees who died in a stampede in Tirupati. 

Six devotees died and nearly 40 more were injured in the stampede at Bairagi Patteda near MGM School in Tirupati on Wednesday night as hundreds of them jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills. 

Hundreds of devotees turned up from across the country for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam commencing from January 10. 

"The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the families of the deceased persons," said an official release. 

State Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad said Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia has been announced to support the families of the deceased devotees. 

"We cannot replace life with anything else. To support the families, we have announced Rs 25 lakh," said Prasad, talking to reporters after calling on the victims' families as part of a group of ministers visit. 

He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will come and talk to all the injured persons shortly and then decide on the quantum of compensation to be extended to the injured persons.
