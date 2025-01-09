Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for Tirupati stampede victims' families





Six devotees died and nearly 40 more were injured in the stampede at Bairagi Patteda near MGM School in Tirupati on Wednesday night as hundreds of them jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills.





Hundreds of devotees turned up from across the country for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam commencing from January 10.





"We cannot replace life with anything else. To support the families, we have announced Rs 25 lakh," said Prasad, talking to reporters after calling on the victims' families as part of a group of ministers visit.





He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will come and talk to all the injured persons shortly and then decide on the quantum of compensation to be extended to the injured persons.

