Pune woman murdered by colleague in broad daylight

January 09, 2025  16:33
image
In a horrific incident, a woman was stabbed to death by her colleague in broad day light in Pune.

According to media reports, Shubhada Shankar Kodare, a 28-year-old accountant at WNS Global Services, was fatally attacked by her colleague Krishna Kanaujia in the office parking area on January 7.

As per the accused, the victim had borrowed Rs 4 lakh from him and she couldn't return it. 

When Krishna asked for the money from the victim, a heated argument ensued and then he stabbed her multiple times.

The brutal act was captured on a camera which has since gone viral on social media.

Krishna has been arrested and remains in police custody.
