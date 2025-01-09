RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Notorious thief runs out of 'time', gets caught with 24 expensive watches, 3 iPhones

January 09, 2025  01:12
The police have arrested a notorious thief and recovered from him 24 expensive watches, three iPhones, two digital cameras as well a laptop which he had stolen from a flat in Mumbai on the New Year's eve, an official said on Wednesday. 

The accused, Deepak Ravindra Khawale (31), was nabbed from Bhayander on Mumbai city's outskirts on Tuesday. 

Khawale sneaked into the flat of a senior citizen (67) in Khar, an upscale area in western Mumbai, after breaking the window grille on December 31 and made off with valuable items worth Rs 50 lakh kept in the cupboard, said the official. 

The stolen items included 24 expensive watches, three iPhones, two digital cameras as well a laptop, he said. 

The flat owner filed a complaint after which the police lodged an FIR against an unidentified person at the Khar police station. 

After going through CCTV footage and relying on technical evidence, the police managed to trace Khawale and recover all stolen valuables from his possession, said the official, adding he is a habitual offender and faces multiple cases. 

Sub-inspector Hanumant Kumbhare from the Khar police station said 'Accused Khawale has been arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including for house-breaking." -- PTI
