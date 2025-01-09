RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Nijjar killing accused no longer in custody

January 09, 2025  22:00
image
Documents released by the Justice Department of British Columbia, Canada show that all four alleged accused in the murder of National Investigation Agency (NIA) designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar appear to be no longer in custody.

The case documents show 'N' against the status of being in custody. 

The four men -- Karan Brar, Karan Singh, Amandeep Singh, Kamalpreet Singh and Karanpreet Singh were charged with the murder of Nijjar and conspiracy to commit murder, by the Canadian Police.

Brar, 22, Karanpreet Singh, 28, and Kamalpreet Singh, 22, were all taken into custody in Edmonton on May 3.

A fourth accused identified as Amandeep Singh (22) was already in custody of Peel Regional Police in Ontario for unrelated firearms charges and was also arrested for the said crime on May 11.

According to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) in British Columbia, they are accused of murder and conspiracy.

Police personnel however had not given any evidence of any link to India as was being speculated in the Canadian media.

At the time of the arrest of the alleged accused, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that Canada had not provided any 'specific' evidence or relevant information in the Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing case and that no 'formal communication' had been provided to India over the arrests of three Indians allegedly involved in the matter.

Notably, ties between India and Canada have been strained after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused agents of the Indian government of killing Nijjar.

However, India has dismissed the accusations as 'absurd' and 'motivated'.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by the NIA in 2020, was shot and killed as he came out of a Gurdwara in Surrey in June, 2023.

The video of his killing that reportedly surfaced in March 2024 showed Nijjar being shot by armed men in what has been described as a 'contract killing'.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! INDIA bloc not just about fighting polls: Farooq
LIVE! INDIA bloc not just about fighting polls: Farooq

SIT uncovers conspiracy in NDTV journalist's murder
SIT uncovers conspiracy in NDTV journalist's murder

Road construction contractor Suresh Chandrakar, the prime accused in journalist Mukesh Chandrakar murder case in Chhattisgarh, had allegedly hatched a conspiracy to kill him four to five days before the incident, the special...

Pune man kills female colleague in office parking lot
Pune man kills female colleague in office parking lot

In a horrific incident, a woman was stabbed to death by her colleague in broad day light in Pune.

Tirupati stampede: CM orders probe, officials shifted
Tirupati stampede: CM orders probe, officials shifted

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said he would order a judicial inquiry into the Tirupati temple stampede that left six people dead and dozens injured, besides transferring three senior officials including...

UP jailer booked for attempted rape of woman officer
UP jailer booked for attempted rape of woman officer

A case of attempted rape has been registered against the former jailer of Baghpat District Jail following allegations by a female officer posted at the prison, officials said Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances