RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Modi inaugurates 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

January 09, 2025  11:00
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, 2025 in Bhubaneswar.

He will also inaugurate four exhibitions and then take a tour of the exhibitions and promotional stalls of Union and state ministries and departments.

The 18th PBD is being jointly organised by the ministry of external affairs and the Odisha government from January 8 to January 10. The theme of the convention is 'Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat.'

The PM will remotely flag-off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train for the Indian diaspora, which will depart from Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi. 

This train will travel to multiple destinations of tourism and religious importance in India for a period of three weeks.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Future does not lie in war, but in...: Modi
LIVE! Future does not lie in war, but in...: Modi

LA wildfires kill 5; Biden cancels last foreign trip
LA wildfires kill 5; Biden cancels last foreign trip

The uncontrollable fire has so far burned over 70 sq km in three areas: Palisades, west of Los Angeles; Eaton, north of Pasadena and San Fernando Valley.

When police opened...: Eyewitnesses on Tirupati stampede
When police opened...: Eyewitnesses on Tirupati stampede

'While my wife and others were trying to obtain Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tickets, a stampede occurred, resulting in her death'

Musk agrees with Sena MP's 'Pak grooming gang' post
Musk agrees with Sena MP's 'Pak grooming gang' post

The issue has gained attention after Musk launched a series of attacks on Keir Starmer regarding the issue on his platform X.

Mysterious hair loss outbreak reported in Maha villages
Mysterious hair loss outbreak reported in Maha villages

As many as 30 persons from Kalvad, Bondgaon and Hingna villages in Shegaon taluka were found suffering from the hair loss problem and baldness during the survey conducted by the zilla parishad's health department, officials said.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances