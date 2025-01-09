RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Maha Kumbh: UP police issue advisory against cyber crime

January 09, 2025  16:13
Ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela, the Uttar Pradesh police has issued a public advisory against cyber crimes.

"Make bookings only from registered websites, otherwise cyber criminals can make your address disappear," the UP cyber police said on X.

Adding further words of caution, the post stated, Be alert and be safe.

Held every 12 years, the Maha Kambh will begin on 'Paush Poornima' on January 13, and conclude on 'Maha Shivratri' after 45 days on February 26.

In 2013, the Mahakumbh saw 7.86 crore visitors including 3.5 lakh foreign tourists.

This year, the Uttar Pradesh government is expecting a staggering 40 crore devotees to take the holy dip at the Maha Kumbh, the largest religious gathering in the world.

The UP police has also issued a list of hotels from their X account stating which places you could stay in and is government certified.

The police also issued an emergency call number 1930 to lodge any complaint regarding cybercrime or report crime online at cybercrime.gov.in
