Los Angeles wildfires kill 5; Biden cancels Italy trip

January 09, 2025  10:03
United States President Joe Biden has cancelled his planned visit to Italy, the final overseas trip of his presidency, to monitor the response to the devastating wildfires raging in Los Angeles that have killed five people and forced thousands to evacuate.

Biden was scheduled to leave for Italy on Thursday afternoon.

The announcement of the trip's cancellation comes just hours after Biden departed Los Angeles after meeting his first great-grandchild, who was born on Wednesday at an area hospital. He received a briefing from local fire officials before returning to Washington.

Biden declared a Major Disaster declaration for California after returning to Washington.

"President Biden decided to cancel his upcoming trip to Italy to remain focused on directing the full federal response in the days ahead," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

It would have been the final trip of Biden's presidency. 

Over 100,000 residents are being evacuated from their homes in Los Angeles due to wildfires. At least five people have died.

A large number of Indian Americans too have been forced to leave their houses for safety.  

The uncontrollable fire has so far burned over 70 sq km in three areas: Palisades, west of Los Angeles; Eaton, north of  Pasadena and San Fernando Valley. -- PTI
