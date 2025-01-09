RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


JEE aspirant hangs self in Kota; 2nd death in 24 hrs

January 09, 2025  00:27
A 20-year-old youth, who was preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), allegedly ended life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his PG room in Rajasthan's Kota district, the police said on Wednesday. 

The deceased was identified as Abhishek, a resident of Guna in Madhya Pradesh, who had been preparing for the JEE at a coaching institute in Kota since May last year. 

He lived in a PG room in Dakaniya area under the Vigyan Nagar Police Station in Kota. 

This is the second case of suicide by a coaching student within 24 hours in coaching hub Kota as another JEE aspirant from Haryana, identified as Neeraj (19), was found hanging from a noose in his hostel room late Tuesday evening. 

Vigyan Nagar police station SHO Mukesh Meena said that Abhishek (20), a resident of Guna in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his PG room. 

The deceased youth had been preparing for JEE-Mains at a coaching institute in Kota since May last year, he added. 

The SHO said that they received information in this regard around 7.45 pm on Wednesday following which the police personnel rushed to the spot. 

The youth's body has been placed in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem to be conducted after the arrival of his family members, who have been informed of the tragedy, he added. 

The SHO further said that no suicide note was recovered from the PG room and the reason behind this extreme step by the youth is yet to be ascertained. -- PTI
