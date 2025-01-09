RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Hyundai Introduces New Upgrades For Popular Models

January 09, 2025  08:43
Anjali Singh/Business Standard

As India's car market is shifting towards premiumisation, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced new variants and feature upgrades for three of its popular models -- Venue, Verna and Grand i10 NIOS.

The new offerings come at a time when Hyundai has recorded its highest-ever yearly domestic sales of 605,433 units, marking a three-year streak of consistent growth in 2024.

The total sales, including exports, stood at 764,119 units, with SUVs like the Creta contributing 67.6 per cent to the domestic sales.  

The Creta also reached its highest-ever domestic sales of 1,86,919 units, underlining the growing consumer preference for SUVs in India.

The updated Hyundai Venue now includes a new variant, the Kappa 1.2 l MPi Petrol SX Executive MT, featuring offerings like a smart electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Existing variants also see upgrades, such as rear cameras, wireless chargers, and smart keys in select trims. Prices start at Rs 9.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

In the Hyundai VERNA lineup, two new variants, the 1.5 l Turbo GDi Petrol S(O) DCT and 1.5 l MPi Petrol S IVT, have been introduced. These trims boast features like a smart electric sunroof, wireless smartphone charging, and paddle shifters, among others. The Vernas existing S MT variant now includes a sunroof as well. Prices start at Rs 12.37 lakh (ex-showroom). 

The compact Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS has also received a boost with the introduction of the 1.2 l Kappa Petrol Sports (O) variant, available in both manual and automatic transmissions. Enhanced with features like an 8-inch touchscreen display, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and fully automatic temperature control, the variant is priced starting at Rs 7.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

Speaking on this, Tarun Garg, chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor India, said, "The latest product updates on our 3 key models reflect Hyundais commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology, premium design and exceptional performance. We are confident that these enhancements will resonate with our customers and elevate their driving experience."
