Goa mandates HoDs to tune in to 'Mann Ki Baat'

January 09, 2025  17:50
The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Goa has made it mandatory for heads of all its departments (HoDs) to tune into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' monthly radio broadcast.

In a circular issued on Thursday, Shreyas D'Silva, under secretary (general administration), asked all HoDs to tune into 'Maan Ki Baat' and draw inspiration from suggestions and best practices mentioned in the programme. 

Posting the circular on his social media handle, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "Mann Ki Baat, the monthly interactive program by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, highlights the thoughts and ideas of citizens on Governance, as well as individual and collective efforts driving societal change."

He said success stories and best practices shared during the programme can be adopted to improve governance.

'All Heads of Government Departments in Goa are directed to actively tune in to #MaanKiBaat. It is encouraged to draw inspiration from success stories and best practices shared during the programme, which have brought positive change across the nation. These insights shall be appropriately considered for adoption to improve governance and enhance service delivery in Goa,' Sawant noted.

The CM further said, 'Goa has been a pioneer in implementing progressive Governance practices that have been emulated at both state and national levels.'

He also talked about his government's vision of 'Swayampurna' (self-sufficient) and developed Goa.

"It is essential to continually seek inspiration and adopt innovative practices from across India, be it from individuals, organizations, or state initiatives. This will further our efforts to promote Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business, propelling us toward achieving the vision of a Swayampurna, Viksit (developed) Goa," Sawant said.

'Swayampurna Goa' is a government-led community level action plan to make each and every village and city in the state self-reliant.   -- PTI
