Formula E race case: KTR appears before ACB

Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President and MLA K T Rama Rao, the prime accused in the Formula E race issue, appeared before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Hyderabad on Thursday.





Rao, also known as KTR, was summoned by the ACB for questioning in the case related to the alleged "unauthorised" payments to conduct Formula E race. His lawyer accompanied him to the ACB office.





"Rama Rao appeared before the ACB and his examination has started," official sources told PTI.





The Telangana high court on Wednesday allowed a lawyer to accompany him to the ACB office. The court, however, made it clear that the advocate would not be present in the same room where the ACB sleuths would be examining Rao.





The advocate can sit in a room where he (the advocate) can see his client and the investigating officer and observe the proceedings, the court said.





Ahead of his appearance before the ACB, Rao said his agenda when he was minister in the previous regime was to make Hyderabad a pivotal hub for sustainable mobility as the world transitions towards it and Formula-E race was a part of that ambitious vision.





"Worked tirelessly for bringing a prestigious event to India, to enhance the Brand image of Hyderabad & Telangana globally. Agenda was to make Hyderabad a pivotal hub for sustainable mobility as the world transitions towards it. Formula-E race was a part of the effort to realise this ambitious vision," he said in a post on 'X'.





He further said the intent was to make TMV (Telangana Mobility Valley) clusters the epicentre for innovation, research and manufacturing of electric vehicles creating employment and revenue, he further said.





"Small minds who are driven by petty politics may never understand any of this, but I am confident that people of Telangana who are observing everything will understand the truth and the vision. Truth always triumphs & justice will prevail," he said. -- PTI