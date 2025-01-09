RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Enough evidence to put Satyendar Jain on trial: ED

January 09, 2025  20:28
image
The enforcement directorate on Thursday said there was enough evidence to put former Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain on trial and sought a Delhi court to frame charges against him in a money laundering case.

Special judge Jitendra Singh heard ED's submissions on framing of charge in the case.

"There is sufficient evidence, including statements of witnesses, against the accused to put them on trial," the ED counsel said.

The court sought certain clarifications from the agency on the point of charge proposed to be framed against Jain and posed queries to the investigating officer during the hearing.

"Part arguments on charge on behalf of ED heard. During the course of arguments, certain queries were put to the IO. The IO seeks time to go through the record for giving clarification. Accordingly, be listed for remaining arguments on behalf of ED on January 23, 2025," said the court.     

On October 18, 2024, the court granted bail to Jain in the case, citing 'delay in trial' and his 'long incarceration'.

ED arrested Jain on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Enough evidence to put Satyendar Jain on trial: ED
LIVE! Enough evidence to put Satyendar Jain on trial: ED

Tirupati stampede: CM orders probe, officials shifted
Tirupati stampede: CM orders probe, officials shifted

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said he would order a judicial inquiry into the Tirupati temple stampede that left six people dead and dozens injured, besides transferring three senior officials including...

Pune man kills female colleague in office parking lot
Pune man kills female colleague in office parking lot

In a horrific incident, a woman was stabbed to death by her colleague in broad day light in Pune.

Delhi Cong chief alleges pressure from Kejriwal
Delhi Cong chief alleges pressure from Kejriwal

With the Aam Aadmi Party facing 'anti-incumbency' in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal is 'panicking' and is trying to pressure the Congress through its partners but 'we are not going to make any kind of alliance' with his party, city Congress...

'Govt Constantly Trying To Subvert RTI'
'Govt Constantly Trying To Subvert RTI'

'The government does not want to be transparent or accountable. Therefore, they do not want to appoint information commissioners.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances