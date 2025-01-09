Eminent playback singer P Jayachandran dies at 80

Renowned playback singer P Jayachandran, affectionately called 'Bhava Gayakan' for his soulful renditions that beautifully expressed emotions such as love, longing, and devotion, passed away on Thursday evening at a private medical college in Thrissur. He was 80.





The singer died at around 7.55 pm on Thursday while undergoing treatment, hospital sources said.





He was taken to the hospital after collapsing at his residence on Thursday, they said.





He had been unwell for quite some time.





The singer who recorded over 16,000 songs in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, was widely recognised for his contribution to Indian music, having won several awards for best playback singer.





He was honoured with the National Film Award and the Kerala government's J C Daniel Award for his outstanding contribution to cinema.





Additionally, he won Kerala State Film Awards five times and Tamil Nadu State Film Awards twice.





His performance of 'Shiva Shankara Sharana Sarva Vibho' from the film Sree Narayana Guru earned him the National Award.





After completing his graduation in Zoology from Christ College, Irinjalakuda, he worked at a private firm in Chennai.





During this time, producer Sobhana Parameswaran Nair and director A Vincent noticed his performance at a musical show in Chennai and offered him an opportunity to sing in a film.





This led to his debut with the song 'Oru Mullappoo Malayumayi', penned by eminent lyricist P Bhaskaran, for the movie 'Kunjali Marakkar' in 1965.





However, his first released song was 'Manjalayil Mungithorthi' from the film titled 'Kalithozhan'.





Born on March 3, 1944, in Ernakulam, Jayachandran was the third son of Ravi Varma Kochaniyan Thampuran of Tripunithura Kovilakam and Subhadra Kunjamma of Chendamangalam Paliam House.





His musical journey began in high school, playing the mridangam and singing light classical music. In the 1958 state school kalotsavam, Jayachandran won first place in the mridangam competition.





It was also during this festival that he met K J Yesudas, who won first place in classical music that year.





He collaborated with numerous renowned composers, including G Devarajan, M S Baburaj, V Dakshinamoorthy, K Raghavan, M K Arjunan, M S Viswanathan, Ilaiyaraaja, A R Rahman, Vidyasagar, and M Jayachandran.





The singer worked closely with composer Ilaiyaraaja, contributing to several hit Tamil songs, including Rasathi unna kanatha nenju from Vaidehi Kathirundal.





Jayachandran, who left his job to pursue a full-time career as a singer, crooned a series of iconic Malayalam songs, including Neelagiriyude Sakhikale, Swarnagopura Narthaki Shilpam, Anuraga Ganam Pole, Upasana Upasana, Prayam Thammil Moham Nalki, Neeyoru Puzhayayi, Enthe Innum Vanneela, Ararum Kanathe Aromal Thaimulla, and Pookkal Panineer Pookkal.





His rendition of Onnini Sruthi Thazhthi Paduka Poonkuyile remains a timeless classic in light music.





Besides music, Jayachandran acted in several movies including Trivandrum Lodge, Nakhakshathangal and Sreekrishnaparunth.





He is survived by wife, Lalitha, daughter Lakshmi and son Dinanathan, who is also a singer. His body will be brought to his residence at Poomkunnam, Thrissur on Friday and will be laid at the Sahitya Academy Hall for the public to pay their last respects.





The funeral will be held at 3 pm on Saturday at his ancestral home in Chendamangalam.





Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar condoled the demise of Jayachandran.





The Governor said, 'his endearing voice that charmed audience for six decades will go on to soothe people's hearts'.





Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the journey of the song that transcended time and space has come to a halt.





He said Jayachandran was a singer who captured the hearts of people across India throughout an entire era.





"It can be said that there is no Malayali who has not been touched by Jayachandran's songs. Whether through film songs, light music, or devotional songs, every note he sang found its way into the hearts of listeners," he said.





Vijayan said what set Jayachandran's vocal expression apart from his contemporaries was the uniqueness of his emotions.





"History will remember him as a singer who made extraordinary contributions in bringing the art of vocal music to the common people. Through his voice, the world recognised the beauty of the Malayalam language. The curtain falls here on a melodic wonder that has captured the hearts of generations," the CM said.





Jayachandran's passing marks an 'irreplaceable loss' for both the music world, in particular, he said. Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan described Jayachandran as one of those 'rare voices' that a music lover feels like listening to again and again.





He said for five decades, Jayachandran's voice has enthralled generations of people.





"The unique singing style is something that belongs solely to Jayachandran..." Satheesan said. -- PTI

