California wildfires: Nora Fatehi was 'asked to evacuate'

At least five people were killed and more than 1,000 structures were destroyed as fierce wildfires raged in the Los Angeles area, the US media quoted officials as saying.





Fast-moving flames burned through homes and businesses as residents fled smoke-filled canyons and picturesque neighborhoods that are home to many celebrities. -- PTI

Dancer-actor Nora Fatehi, who was in Los Angeles, said she and her team were asked to evacuate the city in the wake of devastating wildfires in the United States state of California.Fatehi posted a video on her Instagram Story on Wednesday night, minutes before flying out of the city, home to several Hollywood stars."I'm in LA, and the wildfires are crazy. I've never seen anything like this. This is insane. We just got an evacuation order like five minutes ago, so I quickly packed all my stuff, and I'm evacuating out of here, out of this area," she said.Known for her dance performance in songs such as, andas well asand, Fatehi said she was headed to the airport."I have a flight today, I really hope I can catch it. I hope it doesn't get cancelled because this is scary. I have never experienced this before. I am going to keep you guys updated. Hopefully, I can get out on time. I hope people in LA are safe," she further said in the video.Earlier, actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave a shout-out to the 'incredibly brave first responders'.'Thank you for working tirelessly overnight and continuing to help families affected. @lasdhq @losangelesfiredepartment @lapdhq,' she captioned her post.Priyanka, who is now based out of Los Angeles, also shared a video of the wildfires on her Instagram Story."It's crazy," she can be heard saying in the clip."My thoughts are with everyone affected. Hope we are all able to be safe tonight," she wrote in the caption.