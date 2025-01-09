RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


6 Maoists surrender in K'taka, CM welcomes them with copies of Constitution

January 09, 2025  00:47
Six Maoists surrender before Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar/ANI Photo
Six hardcore Maoists on Wednesday surrendered before Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru. 

As a symbol of giving up their armed struggle, Latha Mundagaru handed over her Maoist uniform to the chief minister along with a copy of her memorandum. 

Siddaramaiah welcomed the ultra and her five associates by giving them roses and copies of the Constitution. 

The CM said Sundari Kutluru is from Dakshina Kannada district, Latha from Chikkamagaluru, Marappa Aroli from Raichur and Vanajakshi Balehole from Chikkamagaluru. 

Jisha is from Wayanad in Kerala, and K Vasanth from Vellore in Tamil Nadu. 

Speaking on behalf of the surrendered Maoists, Latha thanked the chief minister for helping them return to the mainstream with honour. 

She also said they have submitted a memorandum to the CM. 

"Our struggle for people will continue in a legitimate and constitutionally approved manner. We have come before you shunning Maoist menace," she said. 

Siddaramaiah said these Maoists had carried out their Maoist movement for more than 20 years but today with the help of Maoist surrender and rehabilitation committee and other progressive groups they decided to join mainstream by giving up their armed struggle. -- PTI
