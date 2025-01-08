Woman BPO employee dies after male colleague attacks her in Pune





The attack took place in the parking space of the firm - WNS, located in Yerwada area of the city, they said.





The victim was identified as Shubhada Kodare, while the accused was Krishna Kanoja, who worked in the accounts section of the firm.





"As per the primary information, the suspect allegedly attacked Kodare on her right elbow with a sharp weapon around 6 pm in the parking lot of the firm. It was found that the attack was a fallout of some dispute over money borrowing issue," additional commissioner of police Manoj Patil said.





The woman was bleeding profusely and was rushed to a nearby hospital.





However, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment, he said.





Kanoja was detained and based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman's sister, a case was registered under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. -- PTI

A 28-year-old woman working with a business process outsourcing (BPO) company in Pune died after her male colleague allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon on Tuesday evening, the police said.