Will Trudeau's Desi minister succeed him as PM?

January 08, 2025  12:47
IMAGE: Anita Anand. Photograph: Patrick Doyle/Reuters
Canadian Minister of Transport Anita Anand is emerging as a potential contender to succeed Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister. Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday, signaling the start of a leadership transition within his government. Anand, a prominent figure in Trudeau's cabinet, is being closely watched as a possible frontrunner for the role.

If she gets elected, she will become the first woman of colour and of Indian descent to become the prime minister of Canada.

