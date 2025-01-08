Will Trudeau's Desi minister succeed him as PM?

Canadian Minister of Transport Anita Anand is emerging as a potential contender to succeed Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister. Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday, signaling the start of a leadership transition within his government. Anand, a prominent figure in Trudeau's cabinet, is being closely watched as a possible frontrunner for the role.





If she gets elected, she will become the first woman of colour and of Indian descent to become the prime minister of Canada.



