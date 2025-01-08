RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


US Congressman challenges Adani probe

January 08, 2025  11:02
Challenging the decision of the Biden Administration to investigate the activities of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his companies, an influential Republican lawmaker on Tuesday said such selective actions risk damaging critical alliance partners.

In a strongly worded letter to United States Attorney General Merrick B Garland, Congressman Lance Gooden, member of the House Judiciary Committee, demanded answers on the Justice Department's selective prosecution of foreign entities and the potential harm such actions pose to US's global alliances and economic growth and that if there is any Geroge Soros connection to it.

"The Department of Justice's selective actions risk damaging critical alliances with key partners like India, one of America's strongest allies in the Asia-Pacific region," Gooden said in his letter dated January 7.

"Instead of pursuing cases with tenuous jurisdiction and limited relevance to US interests, the DOJ should focus on punishing bad actors at home, rather than chasing rumours abroad," he said.

The five-term Republican lawmaker said that targeting entities who invest tens of billions of dollars and create tens of thousands of jobs for Americans only harms the US in the long run.  -- PTI
