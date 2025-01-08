RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Tricolour hoisted on 73-foot mast near India-China border in Arunachal

January 08, 2025  19:35
File image
File image
A tricolour on a 73-foot-tall mast now stands at Gorsam Chorten in Jemithang, the first administrative centre near the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district. 

The flag was hoisted on Wednesday in the presence of over 200 locals and Indian Army personnel. 

Organised jointly by the Army, the civil administration and local monks, the ceremony was led by Tawang Brigade Commander Brigadier Vipul Singh Rajput. 

Zila parishad member Lek Norbu, Jemithang circle officer Deewan Mara, local village elders and school children attended the event, a statement said. 

The flag was hoisted with full military honours by Army personnel, followed by the singing of the national anthem. 

Beyond its symbolic importance as a national monument close to India's borders with China and Bhutan, the high-mast flag enhances the scenic Jemithang Valley's appeal to visitors, contributing to tourism development in the area, the statement said. 

The project is part of broader development efforts in border areas, with plans to install more such flags at other key locations in the district in the future, it said. 

The project was executed by the Tezpur-based Gajraj Corps and its Ball of Fire Division with the support of the Flag Foundation of India. 

It is the second high-mast flag installed in the Tawang sector, following the one raised at the strategic Bum La Pass in January last year, it added.  -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India hands over defence equipment to Maldives
LIVE! India hands over defence equipment to Maldives

Will reclaim all land taken under pretext of waqf: Yogi
Will reclaim all land taken under pretext of waqf: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has vowed to reclaim every inch of land taken under the pretext of Waqf, stating that the state government will actively investigate all "occupied" land. He also criticized the Samajwadi Party...

Elgar Parishad: Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale get bail
Elgar Parishad: Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale get bail

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to researcher Rona Wilson and activist Sudhir Dhawale, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. The court noted that they had been in jail since 2018 and the trial was yet to start. The...

HC stays proceedings in Sambhal mosque case
HC stays proceedings in Sambhal mosque case

The Allahabad high court on Wednesday stayed further proceedings before a civil court hearing the dispute over Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

Is This Why Ashwin Retired?
Is This Why Ashwin Retired?

'I do not think we have heard the last of that yet.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances