Three Mysuru jail inmates die after consuming cake essence for 'kick'





While Madesh from Satagahalli in Mysuru died on Tuesday night, Nagaraj and Ramesh from Chamarajanagar breathed their last on Wednesday.





They consumed the essence on December 28 and have been under medical care since then.





"The essence was brought to make the New Year cake. These three people, who work in the bakery department, drank it, probably for kick," a source said.





The trio did not tell anyone after consuming it. The matter came to light after their condition deteriorated and were taken to the hospital, the source added.





They were initially treated in the jail hospital following abdominal pain but when their condition worsened, they were admitted to the KR Hospital where they died. -- PTI

