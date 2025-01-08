RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Sambhal court to hear Jama Masjid-Harihar temple case on March 5

January 08, 2025  13:30
image
A local court has fixed March 5 as the next date of hearing in a case connected to the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid and its survey at Chandausi. 

"The Supreme Court has directed all the lower courts not to entertain new suits seeking surveys of any place of worship until further orders. We have filed a copy of the said order in the court, which fixed March 5 as the next date of hearing," Shakil Ahmad Wari, advocate representing the Muslim side, told reporters.

When told about the Hindu side's claims that the mosque was built over an ancient Harihar temple, Wari said it is for the court to decide on the matter. 

"We will prove in the court that it was not a Harihar temple, but Jama Masjid. We have all the evidence," he said.

Tensions escalated in Sambhal since November 19 last year, when a court-mandated survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid began following claims that a Harihar temple once stood on the site.

The situation turned violent on November 24 during the second survey when protesters clashed with security forces.

The ensuing stone-pelting and arson left four persons dead and many others injured.  -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AAP leaders reach PM's residence, denied entry
LIVE! AAP leaders reach PM's residence, denied entry

AAP invites media to tour Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal'
AAP invites media to tour Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal'

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj would accompany the media on a tour of the chief minister's residence, which the Bharatiya Janata Party claims was turned into a...

Soros connection? US lawmaker challenges Adani probe
Soros connection? US lawmaker challenges Adani probe

Challenging the decision of the Biden Administration to investigate the activities of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his companies, an influential Republican lawmaker on Tuesday said such selective actions risk damaging critical...

Shah Rukh Khan: I Will Leave Films If...
Shah Rukh Khan: I Will Leave Films If...

Gauri wasn't very happy about living the Bombay life.With no friends in the city, she wanted her husband's films to flop so they could go back home, to Delhi.

Jaiswal, Samson, Axar in radar for Champions Trophy
Jaiswal, Samson, Axar in radar for Champions Trophy

It is understood that Yashasvi Jaiswal has a bright chance of making it to the ODI squad. His inclusion would ensure a left-handed batter in the top four.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances