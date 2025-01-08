RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' to release in India on January 24

January 08, 2025  14:27
image
Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, the 1993 Japanese-Indian anime film, is set to hit Indian theatres on January 24, the movie's distributors said on Wednesday.

The animated film was earlier scheduled to be released with new dubs in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu alongside its original English version on October 18, 2024 in the 4K format.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is distributed across India by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment.

Arjun Aggarwal, co-founder of Geek Pictures India, said they are honoured to introduce 'this beloved epic' to fans and newcomers alike.

"By collaborating with the best in the industry and presenting it in multiple languages, we aim to ensure this timeless tale touches hearts across every corner of India.

"This is more than a film it's a celebration of our culture that bridges generations, showcasing India's heritage through the unparalleled artistry of Japanese anime," Aggarwal said in a statement.

Earlier, Geek Picture India said it rescheduled the film's release with the aim to make the film accessible in a significantly greater number of cinemas.    

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is directed by Yugo Sako, Ram Mohan and Koichi Sasaki.

In its earlier Hindi version, Ramayan star Arun Govil voiced the character of Ram, Namrata Sawhney voice starred as Sita and the late Amrish Puri lent his voice to Raavan.

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha served as the narrator.

Renowned screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, known for the Baahubali franchise, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and RRR, has overseen the creative adaptation of the new versions of the film.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama was screened in India at the 24th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 1993 but wasn't released in cinema halls.

It became popular with Indian audiences upon its re-runs on TV channels in the early 2000s.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AAP leaders reach PM's residence, denied entry
LIVE! AAP leaders reach PM's residence, denied entry

AAP invites media to tour Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal'
AAP invites media to tour Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal'

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj would accompany the media on a tour of the chief minister's residence, which the Bharatiya Janata Party claims was turned into a...

Soros connection? US lawmaker challenges Adani probe
Soros connection? US lawmaker challenges Adani probe

Challenging the decision of the Biden Administration to investigate the activities of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his companies, an influential Republican lawmaker on Tuesday said such selective actions risk damaging critical...

Shah Rukh Khan: I Will Leave Films If...
Shah Rukh Khan: I Will Leave Films If...

Gauri wasn't very happy about living the Bombay life.With no friends in the city, she wanted her husband's films to flop so they could go back home, to Delhi.

Jaiswal, Samson, Axar in radar for Champions Trophy
Jaiswal, Samson, Axar in radar for Champions Trophy

It is understood that Yashasvi Jaiswal has a bright chance of making it to the ODI squad. His inclusion would ensure a left-handed batter in the top four.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances