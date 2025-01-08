Pritish Nandy, editor extraordinaire, passes away





An award-winning poet and a film producer, Nandy redefined the rules of journalism with his path-breaking interviews and scoops.





For those of us who have worked with him, it feels like a personal loss.





Actor Anupam Kher posted a touching tribute on X to his dear friend.





'Deeply deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends #PritishNandy! Amazing poet, writer, filmmaker and a brave and unique editor/journalist! He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai.





'We shared lots of things in common. He was also one of the most fearless people I had come across. Always Larger than life. I learnt so many things from him.





'Off-late we didn't meet often. But there was a time when we were inseparable! I will never forget when he surprised me by putting me on the cover of Filmfare and more importantly #TheIllustratedWeekly. He was the true definition of !





'I will miss you and our times together my friend. Rest well. #HeartBroken.'

Pritish Nandy, under whose editorship theblossomed into the most vibrant news publication of its time, passed away today. He would have been 78 on January 15.