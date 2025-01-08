RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Pritish Nandy, editor extraordinaire, passes away

January 08, 2025  21:14
Pic Courtesy: Anupam Kher/X
Pritish Nandy, under whose editorship the Illustrated Weekly of India blossomed into the most vibrant news publication of its time, passed away today. He would have been 78 on January 15. 

An award-winning poet and a film producer, Nandy redefined the rules of journalism with his path-breaking interviews and scoops. 

For those of us who have worked with him, it feels like a personal loss. 

Actor Anupam Kher posted a touching tribute on X to his dear friend. 

'Deeply deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends #PritishNandy! Amazing poet, writer, filmmaker and a brave and unique editor/journalist! He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai. 

'We shared lots of things in common. He was also one of the most fearless people I had come across. Always Larger than life. I learnt so many things from him. 

'Off-late we didn't meet often. But there was a time when we were inseparable! I will never forget when he surprised me by putting me on the cover of Filmfare and more importantly #TheIllustratedWeekly. He was the true definition of ! 

'I will miss you and our times together my friend. Rest well. #HeartBroken.'
