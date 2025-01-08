Pravasi Bharatiya Divas kicks off in Bhubaneswar





The convention began with the inauguration of the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandviya and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the inaugural session on Thursday, while President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the valedictory session on Friday, the officials said.





Murmu will also confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman upon members of the Indian diaspora to recognise their achievements in various fields.





Trinidad and Tobago President Christine Carla Kangaloo is the chief guest of this edition, which is being held on the theme 'Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat'. She will address the convention virtually.

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention kicked off in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, with over 5,000 delegates from India and abroad expected to attend the three-day event, officials said.