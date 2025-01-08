Modi condoles death of war hero who fought four war against Pak





"His monumental service to India will be remembered for years to come. A true epitome of courage and grit, his unwavering dedication to the nation will inspire future generations," Modi said on X.





"I fondly recall meeting him in Nowshera a few years ago. My condolences to his family and admirers," he said. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief at the death of veteran soldier Havaldar (retd) Baldev Singh, who fought four wars against Pakistan, and lauded him as a true epitome of courage and grit. Singh, a revered war hero, passed away at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday.