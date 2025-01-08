Man who exploded Tesla Cybertruck used ChatGPT

The United States Army soldier Matthew Livelsberger, who exploded a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year's Day, used generative AI tools, including ChatGPT, to plan the attack, the Associated Press reported quoting the Las Vegas police.



The incident resulted in Livelsbergers death by suicide and minor injuries to seven others.



According to the AP report, Livelsberger, 37, packed his Tesla Cybertruck with 60 pounds of pyrotechnic material and 70 pounds of birdshot before driving to the hotel.



During the journey, he used racing-grade fuel that leaked into the truck's cabin. The explosion was triggered by a flash from his firearm, officials said, engulfing the truck in flames.



Investigations revealed Livelsberger used ChatGPT to research explosive materials and ammunition velocity.



Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Kevin McMahill described the use of generative AI in planning such incidents as a 'game-changer', marking the first known case of its kind on US soil.



OpenAI, ChatGPT's developer, stated that its tools are designed to reject harmful instructions and provided only publicly available information. The company is cooperating with law enforcement.



Livelsberger's writings revealed he viewed the explosion as a 'wake-up call' to address societal and political issues, rather than an intent to harm others.



Authorities found notes touching on domestic and international grievances, including the war in Ukraine, and his belief in the US's 'terminal decline'. -- Agencies

