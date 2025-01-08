RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Man who exploded Tesla Cybertruck used ChatGPT

January 08, 2025  09:25
image
The United States Army soldier Matthew Livelsberger, who exploded a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year's Day, used generative AI tools, including ChatGPT, to plan the attack, the Associated Press reported quoting the Las Vegas police.

The incident resulted in Livelsbergers death by suicide and minor injuries to seven others.

According to the AP report, Livelsberger, 37, packed his Tesla Cybertruck with 60 pounds of pyrotechnic material and 70 pounds of birdshot before driving to the hotel.

During the journey, he used racing-grade fuel that leaked into the truck's cabin. The explosion was triggered by a flash from his firearm, officials said, engulfing the truck in flames.

Investigations revealed Livelsberger used ChatGPT to research explosive materials and ammunition velocity.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Kevin McMahill described the use of generative AI in planning such incidents as a 'game-changer', marking the first known case of its kind on US soil.

OpenAI, ChatGPT's developer, stated that its tools are designed to reject harmful instructions and provided only publicly available information. The company is cooperating with law enforcement.

Livelsberger's writings revealed he viewed the explosion as a 'wake-up call' to address societal and political issues, rather than an intent to harm others. 

Authorities found notes touching on domestic and international grievances, including the war in Ukraine, and his belief in the US's 'terminal decline'.  -- Agencies
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man who exploded Tesla Cybertruck used ChatGPT
LIVE! Man who exploded Tesla Cybertruck used ChatGPT

Trump 'understands' Russia, 'will acquire' Canada
Trump 'understands' Russia, 'will acquire' Canada

United States President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he understands the Russian feeling with NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) being on their doorstep.

Deceased sarpanch's kin drops plea for Munde's removal
Deceased sarpanch's kin drops plea for Munde's removal

A petition filed by murdered sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's brother in the Bombay high court, seeking a direction to the Maharashtra government to remove Nationalist Congress Party minister Dhananjay Munde from the cabinet, has been withdrawn.

What Will Nirmalaji's Budget Be Like?
What Will Nirmalaji's Budget Be Like?

The Budget assumes significance as it comes on the back of lower-than-expected growth numbers during the second quarter and geopolitical uncertainty.

What CEC Rajiv Kumar plans to do after retirement
What CEC Rajiv Kumar plans to do after retirement

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, set to retire next month, plans to spend several months in solitude in the Himalayas. He also expressed a desire to teach underprivileged children, recalling his own humble beginnings....

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances