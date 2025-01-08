RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Malayalam actress seeks action over offensive social media comments

January 08, 2025  21:44
Malayalam actress Maala Parvathi/ANI Photo
Malayalam actress Maala Parvathi has lodged a complaint with the police against an individual who allegedly made offensive comments about her on social media, as well as a YouTube channel that created a video using still photos from her movies.

Based on the complaint filed by the Koode actress, the cyber police here registered a case against the accused last month under Section 67 of the IT Act, and procedures are underway to collect details from YouTube authorities, sources said.

Maala Parvathi stated that she had already deposed before the magistrate and given her statement.

"After receiving the order from the court, it will be sent to YouTube seeking the accused's details. The case will stand only if they hand over the accused's details officially," she said.

Parvathi also mentioned that she had replied to the individual who made the offensive remarks on social media, informing him that she had filed a police complaint against him.

In her complaint, she also requested action against the YouTube channel that had created a video using still photographs of her from films in which she had appeared.

The development comes a day after actress Honey Rose filed a sexual harassment complaint against prominent businessman Boby Chemmanur, who was taken into custody by the police from Wayanad on Wednesday. -- PTI
