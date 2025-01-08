Malayalam actress seeks action over offensive social media comments





Based on the complaint filed by the Koode actress, the cyber police here registered a case against the accused last month under Section 67 of the IT Act, and procedures are underway to collect details from YouTube authorities, sources said.





Maala Parvathi stated that she had already deposed before the magistrate and given her statement.





"After receiving the order from the court, it will be sent to YouTube seeking the accused's details. The case will stand only if they hand over the accused's details officially," she said.





Parvathi also mentioned that she had replied to the individual who made the offensive remarks on social media, informing him that she had filed a police complaint against him.





In her complaint, she also requested action against the YouTube channel that had created a video using still photographs of her from films in which she had appeared.





The development comes a day after actress Honey Rose filed a sexual harassment complaint against prominent businessman Boby Chemmanur, who was taken into custody by the police from Wayanad on Wednesday. -- PTI

