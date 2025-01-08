RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Lokayukta raids eight govt officers in Karnataka

January 08, 2025  23:19
The Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths on Wednesday raided places linked to eight government officers, who are accused of amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. 

The raids led to the disclosure of Rs 21.05 crore worth assets of the accused officers. The Lokayukta sleuths found that the Joint Commissioner of Transport, Bengaluru, Shobha owned assets worth Rs 3.09 crore including a residential plot, a house, 21 acres of agriculture land, ornaments worth Rs 60 lakh. 

Kadur Health and Family Welfare Officer S N Umesh was in possession of properties worth Rs 1.25 crore, including two plots, a house, eight acres land and ornaments worth Rs 45.83 lakh. 

Basavakalyan based inspector in the minor irrigation department, Ravindra Metre owned movable and immovable properties worth Rs 2.26 crore including five plots, two houses, seven acre agriculture land, Rs 16.18 lakh cash and Rs 16.8 lakh worth ornaments. 

The Khanapur Tehsildar in Belagavi district Prakash Sridhar Gaekwad was found owning assets to the tune of Rs 4.41 crore including two plots, three houses, 28 acres land, ornaments worth Rs 25.66 lakh and Rs 57 lakh worth vehicles. -- PTI
