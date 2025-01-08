ISRO's satellite docking experiment put off again





The SpaDEx was supposed to take place on January 9.





'While making a manoeuvre to reach 225 m between satellites the drift was found to be more than expected, post non-visibility period. The planned docking for tomorrow is postponed. Satellites are safe. Stay tuned for updates,' ISRO said in a post on X.





This is the second time when the ISRO postponed the SpaDEx. The space agency had initially planned it on January 7, which was cancelled and postponed to Thursday, which again got cancelled.





The Space Docking Experiment (SPADEX) is a pivotal project, which is designed to develop and demonstrate the technology needed for spacecraft rendezvous, docking, and undocking using two small satellites, the space agency said.





"SpaDeX will serve as a milestone in advancing India's capabilities in space docking, a critical technology for future space missions including satellite servicing, space station operations, and interplanetary missions," ISRO said in an explainer.

