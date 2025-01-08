RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


HC grants 28-day furlough to gangster Arun Gawli

January 08, 2025  17:38
Gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli/File image
The Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court has granted a 28-day furlough to gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, who is currently serving a life sentence in Nagpur for the 2007 murder of a Mumbai Shiv Sena corporator. 

A division of Justices Nitin Sambre and Vrushali Joshi on Tuesday allowed the petition filed by Gawli, seeking his release on furlough. 

His lawyer Mir Nagman Ali said Gawli approached the Nagpur bench of the high court, praying for his release as his application was earlier rejected by the deputy inspector general, prisons, (East division) Nagpur. 

The DIG Prisons had rejected Gawli's petition stating the gangster's release may create a law and order situation. 

However, Gawli's counsel told the court that his release on furlough on earlier occasions had not created any law and order situation. 

Gawli's application also mentioned that the Maharashtra assembly elections were already over. -- PTI
