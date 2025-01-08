RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Gold revisits Rs 80,000-mark on increased buying

January 08, 2025  18:42
Gold prices reclaimed the Rs 80,000-level in the national capital on Wednesday driven by increased buying from jewellers and stockists, according to the All India Sarafa Assocation. 

The precious metal of 99.9 percent purity rose Rs 300 to touch nearly a one-month of Rs 80,000 per 10 grams. 

It settled at Rs 79,700 per 10 grams in the previous session on Tuesday. 

The price of gold of 99.5 percent purity climbed Rs 300 to Rs 79,600 per 10 grams on Wednesday. 

The yellow metal finished at Rs 79,300 per 10 grams on Tuesday. 

Extending its winning run for the third day, silver prices also jumped Rs 500 to hit almost a month high of Rs 92,500 per kg. 

The white metal had closed at Rs 92,000 per kg in the previous market session. 

Traders attributed the rise in increased demand from jewellers and retailers in local markets. 

On the MCX, gold contracts for February delivery appreciated Rs 43 to Rs 77,574 per 10 grams. 

Silver contracts for March delivery increased Rs 224, or 0.25 percent, to Rs 91,097 per kg in futures trade on the Multi Commodity Exchange on Wednesday. -- PTI
