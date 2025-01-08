Foreign secretary meets Taliban's FM in Dubai





In the meeting, the Afghan side underlined its sensitivities to India's security concerns, according to an Indian readout.





India would consider engaging in development projects in the near future, in addition to the ongoing humanitarian assistance programme, it said.





"It was also agreed to promote the use of Chabahar port for supporting trade and commercial activities, including for the purpose of humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan," the ministry of external affairs said in the readout.





In response to the request from the Afghan side, India will provide further material support in the first instance to the health sector and for the rehabilitation of refugees, it said.





"The foreign secretary underlined India's historic friendship with the Afghan people and the strong people-to-people contacts between the two countries," the MEA said.





"In this context, he conveyed India's readiness to respond to the urgent developmental needs of the Afghan people," it said. -- PTI

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held talks with Afghanistan's acting foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai on Wednesday.