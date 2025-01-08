RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Fire in building near Mumbai hospital

January 08, 2025  10:10
Representational image
Representational image
A fire broke out in a three-storey residential building near the Sion Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, officials said. 

There was so far no report of any casualty, they said. 

The blaze erupted on the first floor of Panchshil building on Sulochana Shetty Marg near the Sion Hospital at around 9 am, the officials said. 

After receiving information, the Mumbai police, civic and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot. 

"Four fire engines were at the spot. Fire fighting is on. No injury reported yet," a fire brigade official said. The cause of the blaze was not yet known.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man who exploded Tesla Cybertruck used ChatGPT
LIVE! Man who exploded Tesla Cybertruck used ChatGPT

Trump 'understands' Russia, 'will acquire' Canada
Trump 'understands' Russia, 'will acquire' Canada

United States President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he understands the Russian feeling with NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) being on their doorstep.

Deceased sarpanch's kin drops plea for Munde's removal
Deceased sarpanch's kin drops plea for Munde's removal

A petition filed by murdered sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's brother in the Bombay high court, seeking a direction to the Maharashtra government to remove Nationalist Congress Party minister Dhananjay Munde from the cabinet, has been withdrawn.

What Will Nirmalaji's Budget Be Like?
What Will Nirmalaji's Budget Be Like?

The Budget assumes significance as it comes on the back of lower-than-expected growth numbers during the second quarter and geopolitical uncertainty.

What CEC Rajiv Kumar plans to do after retirement
What CEC Rajiv Kumar plans to do after retirement

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, set to retire next month, plans to spend several months in solitude in the Himalayas. He also expressed a desire to teach underprivileged children, recalling his own humble beginnings....

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances