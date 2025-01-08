RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


ED seizes gold worth Rs 3.36 cr from bank locker of cricket betting accused

January 08, 2025  23:39
image
The Enforcement Directorate recovered and seized gold valued at Rs 3.36 crore from bank locker of Sanjay Agrawal, an accused in the illegal cricket and tennis betting case in Indore, the agency said on Wednesday. 

The ED, Indore conducted search operations on January 7 at the bank locker belonging to Agrawal, the anti-money laundering agency stated on X. 

During the search operations, gold bullion of 3.50 kilograms having foreign markings along with jewellery of 750 grams, approximately valued at Rs. 3.36 crore were recovered and seized, the agency stated. 

An official release stated that the ED initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by Ujjain Police, in relation to illegal cricket and tennis betting. 

The ED investigation showed that one Piyush Chopra in connivance with other associates generated proceeds of crime by running an illegal cricket betting operation on a large scale using SIM cards procured using fake documents. 

Earlier, ED conducted search operations on December 12, 2024, at five locations in Indore, Ujjain and Ludhiana under the provisions of PMLA, 2002, in connection with the case. 

Further investigation is under progress, the release added. -- PTI
