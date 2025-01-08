RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Delhi police arrest private firm director for Rs 3.2 cr investment fraud

January 08, 2025  16:56
image
The Delhi police arrested the director of a private company for allegedly defrauding multiple individuals by promising high returns on their investments, officials said on Wednesday. 

The arrest followed a probe into allegations of cheating and fund misappropriation amounting to Rs 3.2 crore, a statement issued by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi police said. 

Based on a complaint lodged by Anil Kumar and others, the police registered a case on November 3, 2023, under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), including cheating and fraud. 

The probe found that Rahul Kumar, the director of a private company, allegedly lured victims by promising monthly returns of 20-30 percent on their investments, the statement said. 

"Rahul Kumar claimed the funds would be reinvested in a lucrative infrastructure project at Khurja in Uttar Pradesh. 

Between July 2021 and May 2022, at least 18 victims were persuaded to sign five agreements with the company and collectively invest Rs 3.2 crore through online transfers and cash payments," it said, adding that the promised returns never materialised. 

When the investors demanded their money back, Kumar issued cheques which bounced due to insufficient funds in the account, the statement said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HC grants 28-day furlough to gangster Arun Gawli
LIVE! HC grants 28-day furlough to gangster Arun Gawli

High drama as AAP leaders blocked from PM, CM houses
High drama as AAP leaders blocked from PM, CM houses

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj would accompany the media on a tour of the chief minister's residence, which the Bharatiya Janata Party claims was turned into a...

HC stays proceedings in Sambhal mosque case
HC stays proceedings in Sambhal mosque case

The Allahabad high court on Wednesday stayed further proceedings before a civil court hearing the dispute over Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

SC to hear pleas against CEC appointment under new law
SC to hear pleas against CEC appointment under new law

It will be court's opinion versus the legislative power to enact law, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said as it posted the pleas challenging the appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners under the 2023 law...

'Pant Or Rahul Should Captain India'
'Pant Or Rahul Should Captain India'

'Bumrah is not the right option for captain.''All the pressure to deliver is on his shoulders. So taking on the mantle of captain will be added pressure.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances