RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Dance bar raided in Maha's Panchgani, 21 arrested

January 08, 2025  19:08
File image
File image
As many as 21 persons have been arrested after women were found performing obscene dances at a hotel near the hill station of Panchgani in Maharashtra, the police said on Wednesday. 

The owner of Hotel Hirabaug, located in Bhilar in Satara district, was among the accused, officials said. 

A First Information Report was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants, and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women Act, 2016, as well as the Maharashtra Prohibition Act. 

A raid was conducted on Tuesday after receiving information that women served as bar dancers at the hotel, said a release issued by the Satara police. 

"Some 12 women, under the guise of singers and waitresses, wearing skimpy dresses were engaged in obscene dances in front of around 20 customers," it said. 

Musical equipment, mobile phones and a car, worth more than Rs 25 lakh, were seized and further probe was on, the release said. 

A police officer said they were probing from where these women were brought. 

They women would be handed over to their relatives after counselling, he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Foreign secretary meets Taliban's FM in Dubai
LIVE! Foreign secretary meets Taliban's FM in Dubai

Will reclaim all land taken under pretext of waqf: Yogi
Will reclaim all land taken under pretext of waqf: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has vowed to reclaim every inch of land taken under the pretext of Waqf, stating that the state government will actively investigate all "occupied" land. He also criticized the Samajwadi Party...

Elgar Parishad: Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale get bail
Elgar Parishad: Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale get bail

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to researcher Rona Wilson and activist Sudhir Dhawale, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. The court noted that they had been in jail since 2018 and the trial was yet to start. The...

HC stays proceedings in Sambhal mosque case
HC stays proceedings in Sambhal mosque case

The Allahabad high court on Wednesday stayed further proceedings before a civil court hearing the dispute over Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

'Pant Or Rahul Should Captain India'
'Pant Or Rahul Should Captain India'

'Bumrah is not the right option for captain.''All the pressure to deliver is on his shoulders. So taking on the mantle of captain will be added pressure.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances