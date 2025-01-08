RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Commenting on woman's body sexual harassment: HC

January 08, 2025  15:19
image
The Kerala high court has held that a comment on a woman's 'body structure' is a sexually coloured remark which would constitute penal offence of sexual harassment.

The ruling by Justice A Badharudeen came while dismissing a former Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) employee's plea to quash the sexual harassment case against him filed by a woman staffer of the same organisation.

The woman had alleged that the accused used vulgar language against her from 2013 onwards and then in 2016-17 began sending objectionable messages and voice calls.

Despite complaints against him to the KSEB and the police, he continued sending her objectionable messages, she had claimed.

Following her complaints, the accused was booked for the offences under sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the IPC and section 120(o) (causing nuisance through any means of communication by undesirable call, letter, writing, message) of the Kerala Police Act.

Seeking to quash the case, the accused claimed that mere reference that a person has a nice body structure could not be attributed to sexually coloured remarks within the ambit of section 354A and 509 of the IPC and section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act.

The prosecution and the woman, on the other hand, contended that the calls and messages of the accused carried sexually coloured remarks intended to harass her and outrage her modesty.

Agreeing with the prosecution's contentions, the Kerala high court said that prima facie, the ingredients to attract the offences under sections 354A and 509 of IPC and section 120 (o) of the Kerala Police Act 'are made out'.

'Having noticed the facts of the case, it is discernible that the prosecution case is specifically made out, prima facie, to attract the offences alleged to be committed. In the result, this Criminal Miscellaneous Case stands dismissed. Interim order, already granted, shall stand vacated,' the court said in its January 6 order.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Commenting on woman's body sexual harassment: HC
LIVE! Commenting on woman's body sexual harassment: HC

SC to hear pleas against CEC appointment under new law
SC to hear pleas against CEC appointment under new law

It will be court's opinion versus the legislative power to enact law, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said as it posted the pleas challenging the appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners under the 2023 law...

Soros connection? US lawmaker challenges Adani probe
Soros connection? US lawmaker challenges Adani probe

Challenging the decision of the Biden Administration to investigate the activities of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his companies, an influential Republican lawmaker on Tuesday said such selective actions risk damaging critical...

Shah Rukh Khan: I Will Leave Films If...
Shah Rukh Khan: I Will Leave Films If...

Gauri wasn't very happy about living the Bombay life.With no friends in the city, she wanted her husband's films to flop so they could go back home, to Delhi.

Guess How Much Deepika's Shirt Costs?!
Guess How Much Deepika's Shirt Costs?!

Before we tell you its eyeball popping price, take a closer look at the crisply tailored shirt's oversized silhouette and asymmetric hem.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances