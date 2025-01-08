BSE Sensex top losers today





Besides, a depreciating rupee and persistent foreign fund outflows also dented sentiments.





However, buying in bellwether stocks TCS and Reliance Industries managed to restrict a steep decline in markets, traders said.





The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex fell 50.62 points or 0.06 percent to settle at 78,148.49.





During the day, it dropped 712.32 points or 0.91 percent to 77,486.79.





The NSE Nifty skidded 18.95 points or 0.08 percent to 23,688.95.





From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, NTPC and State Bank of India were the major laggards.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower in a volatile session on Wednesday, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the earnings season amid lower economic growth projections.