BJP MLA denies meeting Ajit Pawar to seek Munde's removal

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Suresh Dhas has said he did not meet Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party head Ajit Pawar to seek minister Dhananjay Munde's removal in connection with the case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder.



Dhas has been targeting NCP leader Munde over his close associate's alleged involvement in an extortion case linked to Deshmukh's murder.



Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted, tortured, and murdered on December 9, allegedly in retaliation for his efforts to prevent extortion attempts against an energy firm linked to a windmill project.



As part of the investigation, police have so far arrested seven persons connected to the case.



Munde's associate Walmik Karad has been arrested in a related extortion case.



Speaking to reporters on Tuesday evening after meeting the NCP chief, Dhas said, "I met Deputy CM Ajit Pawar regarding a multi-state cooperative bank that has caused heavy financial losses to people in Beed district and some neighbouring areas. I sought his intervention in this matter." -- PTI

