RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

BJP MLA denies meeting Ajit Pawar to seek Munde's removal

January 08, 2025  11:39
image
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Suresh Dhas has said he did not meet Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party head Ajit Pawar to seek minister Dhananjay Munde's removal in connection with the case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder.

Dhas has been targeting NCP leader Munde over his close associate's alleged involvement in an extortion case linked to Deshmukh's murder.

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted, tortured, and murdered on December 9, allegedly in retaliation for his efforts to prevent extortion attempts against an energy firm linked to a windmill project.

As part of the investigation, police have so far arrested seven persons connected to the case.

Munde's associate Walmik Karad has been arrested in a related extortion case.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday evening after meeting the NCP chief, Dhas said, "I met Deputy CM Ajit Pawar regarding a multi-state cooperative bank that has caused heavy financial losses to people in Beed district and some neighbouring areas. I sought his intervention in this matter."  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US Congressman challenges Adani probe
LIVE! US Congressman challenges Adani probe

Trump 'understands' Russia, 'will acquire' Canada
Trump 'understands' Russia, 'will acquire' Canada

United States President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he understands the Russian feeling with NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) being on their doorstep.

Warning! Trump 2.0 Will Be Very Different
Warning! Trump 2.0 Will Be Very Different

'Trump has no more elections to fight and his soaring ambition, which is no secret, will be to carve out a presidential legacy that outshines by far all his mediocre predecessors.''Trump's turnaround on the H-1B visa debate shows that he...

Is This Why Ashwin Retired?
Is This Why Ashwin Retired?

'I do not think we have heard the last of that yet.'

The Man Behind India's First AI Space Lab
The Man Behind India's First AI Space Lab

'To access our satellite, you don't need any IQ test, you don't need to write an examination.''You can be a Class 1 student, an engineering student, a 60-year-old person, anybody can access our satellite.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances