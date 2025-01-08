RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

ASK Investment, Monarch Networth apply for MF licence

January 08, 2025  10:43
image
Khushboo Tiwari/Business Standard

Blackstone-backed ASK Investment Managers and financial service firm Monarch Networth Capital have applied with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for a mutual fund licence.

While Monarch Networth Capital filed its application on December 31, 2024, ASK Investment Managers had applied in October 2024, according to Sebi.
ASK is one of the leading asset managers in India catering to high-networth individuals (HNIs) and ultra HNIs through portfolio management services (PMS) and alternative investment funds (AIFs).

Monarch Networth, which is active in stock broking, MF distribution, and other financial services, plans to offer active schemes once it receives Sebi nod.

"We already have around 300,000 retail clients. We will try to capitalise our presence in the retail segment. We also have the experience of managing three schemes in the AIFs. As we now have enough experience of fund management, it makes sense for us to enter MFs. At later stages, we may look at opportunities in the new investment class," said Gaurav Bhandari, CEO, Monarch Networth.

The slew of new applications indicates rising competition in the industry, which currently has over Rs 68 trillion assets under management.

Industry players said that financial awareness has led to a rising investor inclination towards mutual funds.

They are of the opinion that though there are around 47 fund houses in the Indian market, there is scope and space for others to grow and offer different investment strategies.

Several experts have added that once the new asset class between AIFs and PMS with unique investment strategies is active, many other players may also explore opportunities.

Further, the market regulator has introduced norms to facilitate easier registrations for fund houses planning to only launch passive schemes with MF Lite regulations.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US Congressman challenges Adani probe
LIVE! US Congressman challenges Adani probe

Trump 'understands' Russia, 'will acquire' Canada
Trump 'understands' Russia, 'will acquire' Canada

United States President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he understands the Russian feeling with NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) being on their doorstep.

Warning! Trump 2.0 Will Be Very Different
Warning! Trump 2.0 Will Be Very Different

'Trump has no more elections to fight and his soaring ambition, which is no secret, will be to carve out a presidential legacy that outshines by far all his mediocre predecessors.''Trump's turnaround on the H-1B visa debate shows that he...

Is This Why Ashwin Retired?
Is This Why Ashwin Retired?

'I do not think we have heard the last of that yet.'

What Will Nirmalaji's Budget Be Like?
What Will Nirmalaji's Budget Be Like?

The Budget assumes significance as it comes on the back of lower-than-expected growth numbers during the second quarter and geopolitical uncertainty.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances