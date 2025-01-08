Army rescues 8 civilians injured in accident in Manipur





The accident took place near Khunku Naga village in Leimakhong area late on Monday.





An information was received from the chief of Henjang village that a truck carrying eight persons had lost control and plunged into a deep gorge near Khunku Naga village, it said.





A rescue team of the army was immediately mobilised to the accident site and the injured civilians were rescued and evacuated to a military hospital, where first-aid was administered and trauma care provided by the army doctors, the statement added. -- PTI

