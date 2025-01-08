RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Army rescues 8 civilians injured in accident in Manipur

January 08, 2025  23:51
File image
The Army has rescued eight civilians who had met with a road accident in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, a defence statement said on Wednesday. 

The accident took place near Khunku Naga village in Leimakhong area late on Monday. 

An information was received from the chief of Henjang village that a truck carrying eight persons had lost control and plunged into a deep gorge near Khunku Naga village, it said. 

A rescue team of the army was immediately mobilised to the accident site and the injured civilians were rescued and evacuated to a military hospital, where first-aid was administered and trauma care provided by the army doctors, the statement added. -- PTI
