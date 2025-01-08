Actor Varun Dhawan buys 2 luxury flats in Mumbai for Rs 87 cr: Square Yards





Real estate consultant Square Yards said it has reviewed registration documents.





Dhawan acquired both apartments within the same residential project.





"He purchased one property on the 6th floor in collaboration with his mother, Karuna David Dhawan, and another on the 7th floor with his wife, Natasha. The combined total of both acquisitions amounts to Rs 86.92 crore," Square Yards said in a statement.





The apartments are in Twenty by D'DECOR, a premium residential project in Juhu, known for its serene beaches, high-profile celebrity residences, and vibrant lifestyle, the consultant said.





As per Square Yards, the apartment purchased jointly with his mother comes at a price of Rs 42.40 crore.





It features a carpet area of 429.06 square metre (4,617 sq ft) and a built-up area of 471.96 square metre (5,069 sq ft).





In a separate transaction, Square Yards reported that Dhawan and his wife Natasha acquired the 7th-floor apartment for Rs 44.52 crore in the same residential project.





This property offers a larger carpet area of 474.92 square metre (5,112 sq ft) and a built-up area of 522.41 square metre (5,624 sq ft).





Both transactions were registered this month. -- PTI

