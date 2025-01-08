RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


AAP leaders reach PM's residence, denied entry

January 08, 2025  13:41
image
Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, along with other party leaders, reached the Prime Minister's residence on Wednesday after trying to enter the Delhi CM' residence and challenging the Bharatiya Janata Party to show the PM's residence to the public.

The visit comes after BJP's remarks regarding the Chief Minister's residence, where they claimed of extravagant features like gold commodes and swimming pools in the Delhi CM's house.

After being denied entry, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "We came here to conclude this argument of 'tera ghar, mera ghar'. We said that the PM residence and CM residence should both be shown to the people. So, we came here."

AAP MP Sanjay Singh also accused the BJP of making baseless allegations about luxury amenities at the chief minister's residence, including a 'golden toilet, swimming pool, and mini bar'. 

Singh, speaking to the media, said that despite these claims being repeatedly made by the BJP, the party failed to substantiate them.

"The allegation that the BJP keeps making against us -- they should have shown us where is the 'golden toilet', where is the swimming pool, where is a mini bar," he said.

Singh further claimed that the AAP delegation, which had arrived to inspect the property, was prevented from entering the premises.

"But, they didn't allow us to see and stopped us outside 'Raj Mahal'. Now, we are heading back," he added, referring to the Prime Minister's official residence as 'Raj Mahal'.

Earlier, as the AAP Leaders got into a stand-off with police amid a row ooutside the chief minister's residence, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP of 'running away' from the claims of extravagant amenities being present at the bungalow, saying that public should see the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.   -- ANI
