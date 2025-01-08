4 people killed in stampede at Tirupati





The mishap occurred at the Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati during the distribution of Vaikunta Dwara Sarva Darshan tokens.





Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spoke to officials over the phone about the treatment being provided to the injured in the incident.





The CM has ordered higher officials to go to the scene of the incident and take relief measures to ensure that the injured get better treatment, said the CMO.





Four people died and several feared hut in a stampede that occurred at Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh during the distribution of Vaikunta Dwara Sarva Darshan tokens on Wednesday.