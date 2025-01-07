RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Zendaya, Tom Holland are engaged: Reports

January 07, 2025  11:06
image
Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are engaged.
 
The news comes after Zendaya stepped out for the 2025 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday flashing a massive diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger to the shutterbugs. 

Holland, however, gave the ceremony a miss.

A family source confirmed to People magazine that Holland and Zendaya, both 28, got engaged during the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Another source told the publication that "everyone close to them knew an engagement was happening", adding Holland had been keen to propose to Zendaya "for a while".

"He's always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special," the source added.

Holland and Zendaya, however, are in no hurry to get married.

"They will just enjoy things for now and won't rush a wedding. They are both busy with work projects. Tom's always had this sweet way of letting the world know that Zendaya is his. Now, it's official, she really is."

The actors will return for the currently untitled fourth Spider-Man film that will start filming in summer. They met on the sets of 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, which starred Holland as the titular superhero/ Peter Parker and Zendaya as his classmate and love interest, MJ.

Holland and Zendaya, both 28, reprised their characters in 2019's Spider-Man: Far from Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

They are also set to star in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

53 dead, 62 injured as massive quake strikes Tibet
53 dead, 62 injured as massive quake strikes Tibet

Meanwhile, in Nepal's Kathmandu, the strong earthquake forced people to run out of their houses. It was felt in Kavrepalanchwok, Sindhupalanchok Dhading and Solukhumbu districts as well.

LIVE! Pushpa stampede: Allu Arjun meets injured boy
LIVE! Pushpa stampede: Allu Arjun meets injured boy

India Must Not Lower Guard With China
India Must Not Lower Guard With China

The Galwan clash occurred six months after the Doklam disengagement and two high-profile meetings.India should not be caught by surprise once again, asserts former foreign secretary Shyam Saran.

Delhi poll dates to be announced at 2 PM today
Delhi poll dates to be announced at 2 PM today

The term of the 70-member Assembly ends on February 23, and elections have to held before that to constitute a new House.

Engine fails mid-air, AI flight makes emergency landing
Engine fails mid-air, AI flight makes emergency landing

An Air India flight bound for Delhi made an emergency landing after one of its engines shut off mid-air. The flight, AI 2820, took off from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Sunday evening at about 7 pm and returned an...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances