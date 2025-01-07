RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Teenage girl rescued from borewell in Gujarat after 33 hours dies

January 07, 2025  21:30
image
An 18-year-old girl who fell into a 540-foot-deep borewell and was rescued after more than 33 hours in Gujarat's Kutch district was declared dead at a hospital in Bhuj on Tuesday, officials said.

The girl fell into the borewell at Kanderai village in Bhuj taluka around 6.30 am on Monday and was stuck at a depth of 490 feet, prompting the administration to launch a multi-agency rescue operation.

According to officials, the borewell had a diameter of one foot, and the fact that she was grown up and stuck deep into it made the rescue efforts difficult.

The teenager was brought out at around 4 pm.

"Unfortunately, the girl could not survive and was declared dead by doctors at GK General Hospital in Bhuj," said AB Jadav, assistant collector and SDM, Bhuj.

The official said the teen was brought out using a "hook technique", wherein L and J-shaped hooks were lowered into the borewell, fitted on two sides and pressure was applied from below to pull her up.

An official from the state water supply and sewerage board said the girl was rescued using a makeshift contraption. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt announces memorial for Pranab Mukherjee
LIVE! Govt announces memorial for Pranab Mukherjee

India's GDP to grow 6.4% in 2024-25, slowest in 4 yrs
India's GDP to grow 6.4% in 2024-25, slowest in 4 yrs

India's economic growth rate is estimated to slip to a four-year low of 6.4 per cent in 2024-25, mainly on account of poor showing by the manufacturing and services sector, according to government data released on Tuesday.The gross...

HMPV: 2 cases detected in Maha; Centre asks states...
HMPV: 2 cases detected in Maha; Centre asks states...

The Indian government has advised states to intensify surveillance for respiratory illnesses, including influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illnesses (SARI), following the detection of five human metapneumovirus...

13-year-old girl becomes sadhvi at Kumbh Mela
13-year-old girl becomes sadhvi at Kumbh Mela

A 13-year-old girl from Agra, who dreamt of becoming an IAS officer, has renounced worldly life and become a Sadhvi at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The girl, Rakhi, was influenced by the teachings of Mahant Kaushal Giri Maharaj of...

126 killed, about 200 hurt as massive quake hits Tibet
126 killed, about 200 hurt as massive quake hits Tibet

The epicentre was located in Tsogo Township of Dingri County, which has a population of approximately 6,900 people within a 20-km radius. There are 27 villages within this area.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances